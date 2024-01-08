Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

