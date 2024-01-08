Piers Latham Buys 718 Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) insider Piers Latham bought 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 626 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £4,494.68 ($5,723.52).

James Latham Stock Performance

LON:LTHM opened at GBX 1,175 ($14.96) on Monday. James Latham plc has a 12 month low of GBX 929 ($11.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.57). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,075.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,134.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of £236.88 million, a PE ratio of 810.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Get James Latham alerts:

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. James Latham’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Further Reading

