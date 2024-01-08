Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,909 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

