Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.