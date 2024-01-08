Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

TMUS stock opened at $163.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

