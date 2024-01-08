Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV opened at $149.62 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

