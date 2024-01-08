Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $105.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $475.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $108.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.