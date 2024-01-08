Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $274,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.