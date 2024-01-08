PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after buying an additional 346,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after buying an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

