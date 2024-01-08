Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $46,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $298.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.87. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.