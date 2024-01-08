Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

