QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Financial Analysis

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

QHSLab has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -43.94% -9,878.04% -32.41% Pulse Biosciences N/A -154.33% -53.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares QHSLab and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QHSLab and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QHSLab and Pulse Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.24 million 0.68 -$1.00 million N/A N/A Pulse Biosciences -$9,000.00 -55,264.60 -$58.51 million ($0.92) -9.82

QHSLab has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Summary

QHSLab beats Pulse Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

