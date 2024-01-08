QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $43,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

