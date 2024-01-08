Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $153.96 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,400 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $153,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

