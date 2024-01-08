Raymond James Boosts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $55.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.