Raymond James Boosts TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target to $32.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.91. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in TowneBank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

