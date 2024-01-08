Raymond James Boosts United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target to $41.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

