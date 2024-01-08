Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $121.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

