Raymond James Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $80.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.58.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 626,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,007,000 after acquiring an additional 519,338 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.