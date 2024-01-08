Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $23,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.