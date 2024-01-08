Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

