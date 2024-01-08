Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) & GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Repsol has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repsol and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $78.85 billion 0.24 $4.48 billion $3.09 4.83 GeoPark $788.51 million 0.68 $224.43 million $2.38 3.92

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GeoPark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Repsol pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. GeoPark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Repsol and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 5 1 0 2.17 GeoPark 0 0 2 0 3.00

GeoPark has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.77%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Repsol.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 6.39% 20.43% 9.54% GeoPark 17.39% 107.40% 15.24%

Summary

GeoPark beats Repsol on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

