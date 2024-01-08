Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $83.16 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00016649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,994.11 or 0.99967694 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011048 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010516 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00183008 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0812446 USD and is down -6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,630,726.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.