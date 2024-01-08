Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

RGP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Resources Connection from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $442.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

In related news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $36,725.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $10,134,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the second quarter worth about $7,993,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the second quarter worth about $3,486,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $3,876,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

