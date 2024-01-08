Reviewing Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accenture and Maplebear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Accenture alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $64.11 billion 3.29 $6.87 billion $10.79 31.20 Maplebear $2.55 billion 2.46 $428.00 million N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Maplebear.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 10.65% 29.08% 15.14% Maplebear N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Accenture and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Accenture and Maplebear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 7 10 0 2.59 Maplebear 0 8 9 0 2.53

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $348.59, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. Maplebear has a consensus price target of $35.15, indicating a potential upside of 56.73%. Given Maplebear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than Accenture.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accenture beats Maplebear on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.