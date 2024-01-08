Reviewing East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.62 billion 3.90 $1.13 billion $8.86 8.18 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 33.62% 19.98% 1.89% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for East West Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 0 9 0 3.00 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $73.55, suggesting a potential upside of 1.50%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

