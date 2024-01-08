Reviewing Innovid (NYSE:CTV) & Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Innovid alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -24.96% -9.70% -7.63% Agora -82.18% -17.88% -16.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Agora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Innovid has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovid and Agora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 Agora 0 1 0 0 2.00

Innovid presently has a consensus price target of $2.92, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Agora has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.08%. Given Innovid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than Agora.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovid and Agora’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $127.12 million 1.70 -$18.41 million ($0.25) -6.16 Agora $160.67 million 1.65 -$120.38 million ($1.16) -2.12

Innovid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agora. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innovid beats Agora on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Agora

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc. provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, and signaling; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, 3D spatial audio, AI noise suppression, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application platform as a service; and App Builder, a no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its software-defined real-time network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.