RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Raised to $14.00 at Oppenheimer

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

