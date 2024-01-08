Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $523.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

