Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BODY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Beachbody by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Beachbody by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Beachbody by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beachbody by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Beachbody by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

