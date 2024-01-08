Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Beachbody Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of BODY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $44.50.
Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beachbody
About Beachbody
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.
