Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $21.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

