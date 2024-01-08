Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) to Sector Perform

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $1,475.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,426.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,398.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,435.55.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 3,166.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 127.9% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

