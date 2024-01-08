Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $100,326,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $122.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

