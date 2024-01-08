SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $149.85 on Monday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

