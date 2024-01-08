Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Sapphire has a market cap of $24.87 million and $17,576.75 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.03 or 0.05034099 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00075375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00028244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,605,522,813 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,893,390 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.