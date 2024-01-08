Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.36 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

