Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,001,000 after purchasing an additional 444,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

