Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $125.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SAIC

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.