Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Critical Comparison

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.38 $28.03 million ($0.10) -28.10 Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.10 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scienjoy and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy -1.48% -0.73% -0.59% Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58%

Risk & Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Scienjoy and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Core Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scienjoy currently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,138.43%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Core Scientific on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

(Get Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.