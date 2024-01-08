Scrypt (OTCMKTS:SYPT) vs. Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Financial Analysis

Scrypt (OTCMKTS:SYPT – Get Free Report) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scrypt and Ceridian HCM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scrypt N/A N/A N/A ($0.76) 0.00 Ceridian HCM $1.25 billion 7.91 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,105.70

Scrypt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM. Scrypt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scrypt N/A N/A N/A Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Scrypt and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scrypt and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scrypt 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceridian HCM 0 7 8 0 2.53

Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $79.06, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Scrypt.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Scrypt on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scrypt

Scrypt, Inc. develops and provides document management and delivery solutions for regulated industries. It offers Sfax that enables users to cloud fax without printing a physical document; Stak, a healthcare document platform that transforms the workflow through a cloud-based environment; and DocbookMD, a messaging application for physicians. The company also provides XDOC, an electronic document management system that simplifies the mortgage lending process; and FaxAgent, a fax solution. It serves healthcare and lending clients, as well as service providers. The company was formerly known as SecureCare Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Scrypt, Inc. in March 2014. Scrypt, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

