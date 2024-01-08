Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SEE stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Sealed Air by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

