SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,021,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $147.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

