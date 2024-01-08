Shariaportfolio Inc. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of META opened at $351.95 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.04 and a 52-week high of $361.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.39 and its 200-day moving average is $313.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.