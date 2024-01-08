Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $298,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.