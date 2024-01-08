Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4,404.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $102.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.