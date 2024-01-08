Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $251,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

