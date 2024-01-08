Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 680.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

PI stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $32,489.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $32,489.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 7,290 shares worth $521,103. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

