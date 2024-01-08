Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

