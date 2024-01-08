Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 202 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

