Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 9.30. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $149.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Stories

